As #DelhiWeathers secured the top spot on 'X' trends list, memes and jokes outpoured on social media, with netizens coming up with their views on the untimely yet much-needed rainfall in the city.

Delhi and the adjoining National Capital Region (NCR) breathed a sigh of relief as heavy rain showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds brought much-needed relief from soaring temperatures on Friday morning, i.e., May 2. The intense rainfall lowered temperatures across several parts of the city.

Let's check out viral posts here

"Delhi feels like a hill station today — crisp, chilly, and just perfect. God’s been kind", an user wrote.

Another user posted a popular meme template featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

A third posted another meme, drawing a comparison between South/Central Delhi and rest of Delhi.

Another user wrote, "Crazy THUNDERSTORM in Delhi! The weather is absolutely insane right now.Who else got woken up by the lightning and thunder!?"

Moreover, around 40 flights were diverted and 100 were delayed as heavy rain showers hit the capital city. Meanwhile, strong winds in Dwarka caused a tree to fall, leading to the death of a 26-year-old woman and her three children.