As Delhi struggles with toxic AQI, woman cleans dusty air purifier, jokes ‘even it deserves a spa day’

A Delhi woman has shared a light-hearted yet heartwarming video, exposing the horrific reality of the city's deteriorating air quality. Pragati Agarwal is seen cleaning her defunct air purifier on Instagram with a cleaning brush, removing thick layers of dust and pollutants.

The clip reads, "Even air purifiers deserve a spa day in Delhi." The caption accompanying the video humorously reads, "A side effect of living in Delhi is that even my air purifier needs therapy." The post immediately resonated with many users, who found the situation both amusing and worrying.

Air quality in the capital plummets again

Delhi's air quality remained in the very poor category on Sunday morning, leaving people breathing toxic substances. As of 8 a.m., the city's overall air quality index recorded 385. The situation worsened in several areas of the capital, with the air quality index reaching the severe category. Anand Vihar recorded an air quality index of 412, Chandni Chowk 418, ITO 417, and Bawana 436.

Pollution levels have improved slightly over the past few days. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board, Delhi's air quality index recorded 386 on Saturday, keeping it in the 'very poor' category. The city's air quality remained extremely poor on Friday as well, a slight improvement from earlier in the week when pollution reached severe levels.

A Week of Hazardous Air

Earlier this week, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) reached alarming levels, consistently remaining in the 'severe' category. The city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 428, 418 and 404 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. These figures indicate hazardous air conditions that pose a serious threat to the health of the general public, especially children, the elderly and those suffering from respiratory diseases.

The Central Pollution Control Board categorises an AQI level between 0 and 50 as good, 51 and 100 as satisfactory, 101 and 200 as moderate, 201 and 300 as poor, 301 and 400 as very poor and 401 and 500 as severe.

