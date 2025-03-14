Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is all set to mark her 32nd birthday tomorrow, i.e., March 15, enjoyed her pre-birthday celebrations alongside hubby Ranbir Kapoor and paparazzis.

Ahead of the special day, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen cutting a two-tiered vanilla cake with fruit icing on the top. Meanwhile, a viral video of the joyous celebrations is doing rounds online, giving us a glimpse of the intimate birthday celebrations.

As Ranbir Kapoor sang the birthday song to his wife, she cuts the cake while grooving a little and eats a bite herself before feeding it to her husband. This hilarious moment, caught on camera, is making rounds online. And as is the custom, netizens are coming up with creative memes.

Netizens drew parallels between Alia's cake-cutting moment and a popular meme featuring Hungama actor Paresh Rawal. An user stated, "Copied from legend."

A second user commented, “This pr made couple is hilarious.” A third user hilariously wrote “Alia ne just Hungama dekha hoga or Sochi hogi iske saath bhi aise hi krungi, pehle khud ke pet ki puja baqi kaam duja.”