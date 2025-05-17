Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, made headlines after making a special gesture to welcome his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at European Political Community (EPC) summit. Videos doing rounds on internet feature the Albanian PM kneeling, folding hands to welcome Meloni.

In the viral clips, PM Rama is seen standing on the red carpet, holding an umbrella. As Meloni arrives, he kneels down and folds his hands to give a special welcome to the Italian Prime Minister. As his special gesture became the 'highlight of the day', 'Melodi' memes surfaced in India - yet again!

"Albanian PM Edi Rama welcomes Italy's Meloni, with Indian ‘Namaskar’ kneeling before her, because he knows Meloni loves Indian Namaskar of Modi ji", an use jokingly wrote.

Another user posted the video of Edi Rama and Giorgia Meloni and wrote, "Dukh, dard, vedna, peeda, takleef, santap, kalesh, vyatha, shok, nirasha".

A third hilariously wrote, "Mr Edi Rama. Hum Bharatiya yeh katai bardasht nahi karenge" (Mr Edi Rama, we Indians will not tolerate it).

Another user posted a popular meme template.

The EPC summit brings together members of the European Union (EU) and 20 other nations. In this year's summit, the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war took the centre stage.