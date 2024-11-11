They are also very involved in cricket, playing for Islam Gymkhana and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. But faces a major hurdle in recent developments in cricket regulations

Aryan, the child of former Indian cricketer Sanjay Bangar, has been in the news for all the right reasons as he revealed a major personal transformation on social media. The 23-year-old is now identifying as Anaya and recently shared a reel on Instagram documenting her 10-month HRT journey. The video was later deleted, but it caught a lot of attention and showed Anaya’s physical changes.

Anaya, in a post, said she had always loved cricket and had made sacrifices to follow her dreams. "I've been chasing my dream of playing cricket professionally; it's been a journey of sacrifices, resilience, and complete dedication," she said. It also highlighted her association with the sport, as the reel included moments with cricket legends MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli.

Anaya's path to self-discovery has not been easy. And she spoke candidly about the struggles of her transition, admitting it meant making hard choices and dealing with societal judgment. 'It hasn't been easy on the road, but I think the greatest victory of all has been finding my true self,' she said.

Anaya is also very involved in cricket, playing for Islam Gymkhana and Hinckley Cricket Club in Leicestershire. But she faces a major hurdle in recent developments in cricket regulations. If a transgender athlete had gone through male puberty, they would be barred from competing in women's cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced in November 2023. Discussions have been sparked about inclusivity in sports and transgender athlete rights from this decision.

Anaya expressed disappointment with this ruling on Instagram, where she said the ruling takes its toll on her passion for cricket. As a trans woman taking HRT, she could lose her athletic abilities and not be able to compete at higher levels, she said. "I’ve loved the game I’ve loved so long, and it’s slipping away from me."