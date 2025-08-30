Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Artist creates Premanand Maharaj-inspired Lord Ganesha idol, internet says 'you can't compare...'

Inspired by spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj, the idol is dressed in his distinctive yellow-saffron dhoti, sandalwood tilak and choti, and is seated in a calm meditative pose.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Aug 30, 2025, 05:33 PM IST

Amid the hustle and bustle of Ganesh Utsav, one creation has quietly hogged the limelight and become the topic of discussion. A Ganesh idol from Ulhasnagar, made out of devotion, novelty and a little controversy, is garnering both praises and question marks. 

Viral Ganesh idol inspired by Premanand Ji

This Ganesh Chaturthi, the glitz and gusto of Bollywood posts are sending the heat of devotees across social media. Amidst the dazzling designs, a Ganpati idol from Ulhasnagar has caught everyone's attention with its soulful originality.

Inspired by spiritual guru Premanand Ji Maharaj, the idol is dressed in his distinctive yellow-saffron dhoti, sandalwood tilak and choti, and is seated in a calm meditative pose. It reflects the essence of the revered guru and also reimagines tradition through a soulful tribute.

 

 

Ulhasnagar artist brings imagination to life

A Ganesh sculptor from Ulhasnagar, inspired by deep devotion, brought this idea to life. This idol is not a satire, but an inspired vision, blending devotion and artistic expression. The creator did not copy exactly, but threaded spiritual reverence into the form, and presented a new devotional artwork imbued with respect.

Mixed reactions from netizens

One user wrote, ''Maybe I’m wrong, but a person can never be a god, not even equal to god, although Maharaj Ji is great.''

Another user said, ''Not appreciable whatever it is.''

A third user commented, ''I have huge regards for Premanand ji, but Ganesh idol is an established universal image of what is introduced to the world. Requesting not to mess with the image.''

Another user wrote, ''I respect Maharaj Ji, but you can't compare to Lord Ganesha.''

