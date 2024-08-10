Arshad Nadeem wins Rs 4000000 for winning Olympics Gold, Neeraj Chopra took home Rs...

The Paris Olympics saw a javelin throw showdown that will be remembered for years to come. As Arshad Nadeem soared to victory with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 metres, the world watched in admiration. The thrill of his gold medal win was amplified by his achievement of setting a new Olympic record. However, amidst the celebration of Nadeem's historic feat, an intriguing question arises: what does winning gold truly mean in terms of prize money?

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, at 26, achieved what no Pakistani athlete had before—securing a gold medal in an individual event. The prize money awarded to him for this accomplishment is $50,000, translating to approximately 1 crore 40 lakhs in Pakistani rupees. This represents a significant reward for his record-setting performance, highlighting the growing recognition and value of athletic excellence on the global stage.

In contrast, Neeraj Chopra, who made history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, received no prize money for his silver medal. This is due to World Athletics’ recent decision to award prize money exclusively to gold medalists at this year's Olympics. The governing body has stated that prize money for silver and bronze medalists will be introduced starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The disparity has sparked discussions about fairness and the role of financial incentives in Olympic sports. While Arshad Nadeem's victory is celebrated, Neeraj Chopra's achievement—despite not being financially rewarded—continues to symbolise a significant milestone in Indian athletics. The Paris Olympics have thus not only highlighted extraordinary athletic feats but also exposed the evolving landscape of rewards and recognition in global sports.

As fans and analysts grapple with the implications of these changes, the world watches to see how future Olympic Games will address these disparities and ensure that the accomplishments of all athletes are duly recognized.