Arshad Nadeem wins Rs 4000000 for winning Olympics Gold, Neeraj Chopra took home Rs...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

MS Dhoni's ex-business partner files complaint against CSK legend in BCCI, reply has to be given by this date

Bangladesh crisis: Why Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan was forced to resign amid student protests?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Late arrival saves Brazilian man from deadly plane crash that killed 61

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

Viral video: Woman's phone case with live ants sparks outrage, PETA responds

8 fish that can walk on land

8 fish that can walk on land

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 scooters in India that are costlier than cars

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

8 blockbusters, including one Hollywood film, Sridevi rejected

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

Injury और Period... ठीकरा किसी पर भी फोड़ लें, सच यही है मीराबाई चानू Medal से चूक गई हैं!

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Paris Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra’s First Reaction After Winning Silver For India In Paris

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra’s Mother Reacts To His Silver Medal, Praises Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem For Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

Neeraj Chopra Wins Silver: Fans React As India Narrowly Misses Gold At Paris Olympics 2024

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

This cute little kid's grandparents, uncle, aunt are superstars, directors want to cast her in films, she owns...

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Mufasa The Lion King trailer: Disney prequel shows rise of an orphaned cub to king, fans say 'we want SRK's voice'

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

Meet engineer-turned-actress who gave no solo hits in 10 years, quit acting, now runs homemade food services for...

HomeViral

Viral

Arshad Nadeem wins Rs 4000000 for winning Olympics Gold, Neeraj Chopra took home Rs...

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, at 26, achieved what no Pakistani athlete had before—securing a gold medal in an individual event. The prize money awarded to him for this accomplishment is $50,000

Latest News

Nikita Shahi

Updated : Aug 10, 2024, 06:07 PM IST

Arshad Nadeem wins Rs 4000000 for winning Olympics Gold, Neeraj Chopra took home Rs...
Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Paris Olympics saw a javelin throw showdown that will be remembered for years to come. As Arshad Nadeem soared to victory with a record-breaking throw of 92.97 metres, the world watched in admiration. The thrill of his gold medal win was amplified by his achievement of setting a new Olympic record. However, amidst the celebration of Nadeem's historic feat, an intriguing question arises: what does winning gold truly mean in terms of prize money?

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, at 26, achieved what no Pakistani athlete had before—securing a gold medal in an individual event. The prize money awarded to him for this accomplishment is $50,000, translating to approximately 1 crore 40 lakhs in Pakistani rupees. This represents a significant reward for his record-setting performance, highlighting the growing recognition and value of athletic excellence on the global stage.

In contrast, Neeraj Chopra, who made history by becoming the first Indian track and field athlete to win two consecutive Olympic medals, received no prize money for his silver medal. This is due to World Athletics’ recent decision to award prize money exclusively to gold medalists at this year's Olympics. The governing body has stated that prize money for silver and bronze medalists will be introduced starting with the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

The disparity has sparked discussions about fairness and the role of financial incentives in Olympic sports. While Arshad Nadeem's victory is celebrated, Neeraj Chopra's achievement—despite not being financially rewarded—continues to symbolise a significant milestone in Indian athletics. The Paris Olympics have thus not only highlighted extraordinary athletic feats but also exposed the evolving landscape of rewards and recognition in global sports.

As fans and analysts grapple with the implications of these changes, the world watches to see how future Olympic Games will address these disparities and ensure that the accomplishments of all athletes are duly recognized.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss

Viral video: Chinese gymnast’s adorable medal-biting moment at Paris Olympics is too cute to miss

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

‘Confident that he will declare…’: Rahul Gandhi ahead of PM Modi’s Wayanad visit

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Nakuul Mehta slams Hema Malini after she calls Vinesh Phogat's disqualification in Paris Olympics 'lesson for women'

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

Paris Olympics Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem: How villagers in Pakistan collected money to send javelin player to Olympics

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

This actress was India’s first jubilee girl, her film ran in theatres for 3 years; later moved to Pakistan after...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

Meet TV star, who worked with Hrithik Roshan, was called ‘home wrecker’; left Bollywood, later became south's...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

This hit reunited 2 superstars after 32 years, was inspired by Romeo & Juliet, rejected by Aamir, Salman, earned...

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

5 traditional monsoon sweets of Indian states

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Countries that celebrate Independence day on August 15 apart from India

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

Diabetes: Best drinks to have if you have high blood sugar levels

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement