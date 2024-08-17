Arshad Nadeem was gifted buffalo after winning gold medal, Neeraj Chopra received...

Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem, who made history by winning the Olympic gold medal in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Games, was showered with cash awards and valuable gifts. Among these, his father-in-law gifted him a buffalo. Meanwhile, during a recent press event organised by JSW Sports, Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra was asked if he had received any unusual gifts after winning his Olympic gold.

Chopra shared that he was given "desi ghee," a type of clarified butter, which is a common and traditional gift in his home region of Haryana. He explained that gifts like 10 kilos or even 50 kilos of desi ghee or ladoos (sweet treats) are typical for athletes in his area, as ghee is believed to enhance strength. He also mentioned that wrestlers and kabaddi players in his region might receive gifts like Bullet motorbikes or tractors.

Meanwhile, when asked about the buffalo gift, Nadeem humorously responded that he might have preferred 5-6 acres of land, but he appreciated the gesture. He noted, "By God’s grace, he is so rich and he gave a buffalo."

Meanwhile, Neeraj Chopra, who did not return to India after the 2024 Paris Olympics, is reportedly in Magglingen, Switzerland. He has resumed training and announced that he will compete again at the Lausanne Diamond League.