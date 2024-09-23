Twitter
Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Alongside the monetary prizes, his father-in-law has promised him a buffalo and a local businessman has offered him an Alto car.

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 02:07 PM IST

Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Olympic medal win, his current net worth is Rs...
Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem recently gained widespread attention for his remarkable performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He secured the gold medal with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters, surpassing India's Neeraj Chopra, who had won gold at the previous Olympics but took home the silver this time.

Before his gold medal win, Arshad Nadeem’s reported assets were modest, estimated at around 8 million PKR (approximately 80 lakh INR). He owned a Suzuki car and had limited financial resources, as mentioned in various media outlets. However, following his Olympic success, his wealth has grown significantly since August 8.

As a reward for his gold medal, Arshad received $50,000 (approximately 42 lakh INR or 14 million PKR). The Punjab government announced a prize of 100 million PKR, while Punjab Governor Sardar Salim Haider Khan pledged an additional 2 million PKR. Furthermore, the Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi promised a joint reward of 50 million PKR, and Sindh's Governor Kamran Tessori committed another 1 million PKR.

In total, Arshad Nadeem was expected to receive around 154 million PKR in rewards. Alongside the monetary prizes, his father-in-law has promised him a buffalo and a local businessman has offered him an Alto car.

Born in Mian Channu, Punjab, Arshad Nadeem began his journey in javelin throw in 2015. He won a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati in 2016. Despite reaching the finals in the Tokyo Olympics, he narrowly missed a podium finish, placing fifth.

