Arshad Nadeem's net worth was just Rs 80 lakh before Gold medal win, his current net worth is Rs...

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem has been in the spotlight recently after an impressive performance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Nadeem outperformed India's Neeraj Chopra by throwing the javelin a remarkable 92.97 meters, securing the gold medal. Neeraj Chopra, the gold medalist from the previous Olympics, won the silver medal this time.

Following his gold medal victory, Arshad Nadeem has been receiving rewards worth millions of rupees. However, before winning the gold, his total assets were reportedly only around 8 million PKR (approximately 80 lakh INR), according to several media reports. The reports also mention that before the Paris Olympics, Arshad owned just a Suzuki car and had assets totaling 8 million PKR. Now, he has become significantly wealthier.

As a reward for winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics, Arshad received a prize of $50,000, which is approximately 42 lakh INR or 14 million PKR. Additionally, the Punjab government announced a reward of 100 million PKR, and the Governor of Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan, is set to give him an additional 2 million PKR. The Chief Minister of Sindh and the Mayor of Karachi have together pledged 50 million PKR, and Sindh's Governor Kamran Tessori will give him another 1 million PKR.

A media report claims that, in total, Arshad Nadeem will receive around 154 million PKR in rewards for his Olympic gold medal. Moreover, his father-in-law has promised him a buffalo, and a businessman has offered him an Alto car.

Arshad Nadeem was born into a Punjabi family in Mian Channu, Punjab, Pakistan. Arshad began participating in javelin throw competitions in 2015. In February 2016, he won a bronze medal at the South Asian Games in Guwahati. Although he reached the finals at the Tokyo Olympics, he did not win a medal, finishing in fifth place.