Arshad Nadeem left cricket for javelin throw due to this reason, his brother claims...

Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal for his country, securing victory in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With an impressive throw of 92.97 metres, Nadeem not only broke the Olympic record but also finished ahead of India’s Neeraj Chopra, who earned silver with a season-best throw of 89.45 metres.

Although Arshad Nadeem is now a star in athletics, his early dream was to become a cricketer. However, financial struggles led him to give up cricket.

According to reports, his brother Shahid claimed that their family, with five brothers, two sisters, and a father who worked as a construction worker, couldn’t afford the expenses associated with cricket.

Shahid said that Arshad participated in several events, including running and jumping, but a school teacher advised him to focus on one sport. He chose javelin, and the rest is history.

At 27 years old, Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 metres, set in 2008. His victory marks Pakistan’s first individual gold in 40 years. President Asif Ali Zardari praised Nadeem’s performance, saying it has made the nation proud on the global stage.