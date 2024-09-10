Arshad Nadeem left cricket for javelin throw due to this reason, his brother claims...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Olympian wrestler, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat's big claim ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections, says, 'people will...'

This was Bollywood's first child artist, made debut with film that released 111 years ago, his father...; not a Kapoor

Good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes huge return from this company, it is…

Audi owned by Maharashtra BJP chief son smashes several cars in Nagpur, 2 injured

Drunk man fights with people on flight, enters cockpit, you won't believe what happened next

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Olympian wrestler, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat's big claim ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections, says, 'people will...'

Olympian wrestler, Congress leader Vinesh Phogat's big claim ahead of Haryana Assembly Elections, says, 'people will...'

This was Bollywood's first child artist, made debut with film that released 111 years ago, his father...; not a Kapoor

This was Bollywood's first child artist, made debut with film that released 111 years ago, his father...; not a Kapoor

Good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes huge return from this company, it is…

Good news for Ayushmann Khurrana as he makes huge return from this company, it is…

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

7 classic Korean dishes you must try

8 birds that represent these Indian states

8 birds that represent these Indian states

8 animals known for their peaceful nature

8 animals known for their peaceful nature

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

Karnataka Viral Video: बेटी बनी मिसाल, इस तरह बचाई मां की जान; वीडियो देख उड़ जाएंगे होश

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

कराची Hit and Run केस के बाद पिता ने बेटी के सिर पर लगाया CCTV, सोशल मीडिया पर मचा हंगामा, देखें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, दे�खें Video

US चुनाव में बॉलीवुड तड़का, 'नाचो नाचो' गाने पर हो रहा Kamala Harris का चुनावी प्रचार, देखें Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Kolkata Doctor Case: TMC MP Jawhar Sircar To Resign From Rajya Sabha Over Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

Mumbai: Fire Breaks Out At Times Tower In Mumbai, 9 Fire Units Deployed

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

'Dharavi Project Is About Restoring Dignity...', Says Gautam Adani | Dharavi Redevelopment Project

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

Watch: Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh after birth of baby girl

This was Bollywood's first child artist, made debut with film that released 111 years ago, his father...; not a Kapoor

This was Bollywood's first child artist, made debut with film that released 111 years ago, his father...; not a Kapoor

'They were crying...': Aamir Khan rejected Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan after hearing script, agreed to do it after..

'They were crying...': Aamir Khan rejected Ashutosh Gowariker's Lagaan after hearing script, agreed to do it after..

HomeViral

Viral

Arshad Nadeem left cricket for javelin throw due to this reason, his brother claims...

Although Arshad Nadeem is now a star in athletics, his early dream was to become a cricketer

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 12:08 PM IST

Arshad Nadeem left cricket for javelin throw due to this reason, his brother claims...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Arshad Nadeem became the first Pakistani athlete to win an individual Olympic gold medal for his country, securing victory in the men’s javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. With an impressive throw of 92.97 metres, Nadeem not only broke the Olympic record but also finished ahead of India’s Neeraj Chopra, who earned silver with a season-best throw of 89.45 metres.

Although Arshad Nadeem is now a star in athletics, his early dream was to become a cricketer. However, financial struggles led him to give up cricket. 

According to reports, his brother Shahid claimed that their family, with five brothers, two sisters, and a father who worked as a construction worker, couldn’t afford the expenses associated with cricket.

Shahid said that Arshad participated in several events, including running and jumping, but a school teacher advised him to focus on one sport. He chose javelin, and the rest is history.

At 27 years old, Arshad Nadeem broke the previous Olympic record of 90.57 metres, set in 2008. His victory marks Pakistan’s first individual gold in 40 years. President Asif Ali Zardari praised Nadeem’s performance, saying it has made the nation proud on the global stage.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet world’s richest prisoner, who has net worth of Rs 360969 crore, he is….

Meet world’s richest prisoner, who has net worth of Rs 360969 crore, he is….

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

In first foreign trip as LoP, Rahul Gandhi receives warm welcome in US from Indian diaspora, says, ‘looking forward...'

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

After Brij Bhushan's 'cheating' remark, Vinesh Phogat hits back at former WFI chief, says, 'will keep...'

Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it

Meet man who lost 114 kg weight in just 7 months, here's how he did it

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

Jigra teaser: Alia Bhatt turns Angry Young Woman to break brother Vedang Raina from prison, relentless action wows fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Rs 4000 crore palace, 8 jets, 700 cars: All about Abu Dhabi royal family

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Mukesh Ambani's fitness secret: From morning yoga to simple lunch, here are all details

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Top Tata Motors cars to buy in India

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Meet actress, who was linked to superstar, quit Bollywood to marry Pakistani cricketer, got divorced, is now...

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

Made in Rs 63 crore, this film was called next Gadar, superstar wrote movie 20 years ago, it became major flop, earned..

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement