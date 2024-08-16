Arshad Nadeem's hilarious take on father-in-law gifting him buffalo will leave you in splits, he says...

Arshad Nadeem's light-hearted moment during an interview with a Pakistani journalist has now gone viral

Pakistani Olympic gold medalist Arshad Nadeem recently received an unusual yet meaningful gift from his father-in-law, Muhammad Nawaz—a buffalo. His father-in-law gave him this gift for his remarkable achievement of winning the gold medal in the javelin throw event at the Paris Olympics, where he set a new record with a 92.97-meter throw. In his community, gifting a buffalo is considered a valuable and honourable gesture. Nawaz explained that the gift reflects the community’s deep-rooted traditions and Nadeem’s strong ties to his rural upbringing.

However, a light-hearted moment during an interview with a Pakistani journalist has caught the public’s attention.

While speaking with his wife, Ayesha, Nadeem humorously commented on the gift. He chuckled and said, "She told me, I said buffalo? He should have given me 5-6 acres of land, but buffalo is also fine. By God’s grace, he is so rich and he gave a buffalo."

Nadeem’s playful response left the journalist laughing, and the video has since gone viral.

According to reports, Nawaz, who lives in a village with his four sons and three daughters, shared that he gave the buffalo to Nadeem as a token of respect and tradition. Nadeem, despite his international fame, continues to live with his parents and brothers in Khanewal, Punjab. Nadeem and Ayesha have three children—two sons and a daughter.