Arshad Khan, the viral Pakistani chaiwala, now owns a cafe in London, details inside

New Delhi: The internet was captivated by the striking blue-eyed gaze of the chaiwala from Pakistan, Arshad Khan, thanks to a photograph taken by photographer Jiah Ali in 2016. Since then, Arshad's life has taken a remarkable turn.

In 2020, Arshad ventured into the business world and launched his own chai cafe in Islamabad. As his popularity grew, he expanded his business, and now he proudly owns three chai cafes in Lahore and one in Murree. Not stopping there, Arshad recently opened another cafe on Ilford Lane in East London.

Expressing his excitement about this new venture, Arshad mentioned, "I am thrilled to plan a visit and serve tea to my loving fans in London. The demand for a London visit has been overwhelming, and our first international Chai shop on Ilford Lane has received an immense response. Teaming up with the Durrani brothers, we chose Ilford Lane due to its substantial Pakistani and Indian community, known for their love for Chai. I will personally be in London soon."

Following his viral fame, Arshad was offered numerous modeling and acting opportunities, which he explored while stepping into the entertainment industry. However, in 2020, he decided to return to his roots and opened his first cafe in Islamabad, aptly named 'Cafe Chaiwala Rooftop'.

In a previous interview with Urdu News, Arshad shared the significance of the name 'chaiwala' to him, as it holds a special place in his heart and serves as a constant reminder of the incredible journey he has embarked upon.