Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Tom Holland makes BIG statement about playing new James Bond, replacing Daniel Craig: 'We'll keep it to minimum...'

Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture

PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott

Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...

'I was a baby, he is a leader': Sunil Gavaskar rates Shubman Gill's 754 vs England above his 1971 masterclass vs West Indies

'Misled by Asim Munir...': Baloch leader's BIG warning to Donald Trump over his 'massive oil reserves' remark about Pakistan

Instagram new rule: THESE users can no longer use live feature, check details

Good news for Bengaluru residents: PM Modi to inaugurate Namma Yellow Line Metro on..., commute time to be reduced by...., check date and key features here

IND vs ENG 5th Test London weather report: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 4 at The Oval?

'It's that face, it's those lips': Donald Trump's praise for White House secretary draws irk on internet, netizens call him 'creepy old man'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture

Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess...

PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from World Championship of Legends following India boycott

PCB takes strong stand, officially bans 'Pakistan' from WCL after India boycott

Coolie: Here's why Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date has straight connection with Amitabh Bachchan, it's his...

Coolie: Rajinikanth unveiled trailer on August 2, this date is Amitabh's...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape

Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside

Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist

HomeViral

VIRAL

Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture

Army officer allegedly assaults four SpiceJet staff at Srinagar Airport over excess baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 04:50 PM IST

Army officer booked for attacking SpiceJet staff at Srinagar over excess cabin baggage, leaving one with spinal fracture
Army officer attacks SpiceJet crew over baggage issue

TRENDING NOW

A serious incident took place at Srinagar Airport on 26 July, where an Army officer reportedly attacked four SpiceJet employees at the boarding gate of flight SG-386 to Delhi. One staff member suffered a spinal fracture, while others were also seriously injured in the violent outburst. According to SpiceJet, the trouble started when the officer was informed that his cabin bag weighed 16 kg, more than twice the allowed cabin baggage limit of 7 kg. When airline staff politely asked him to pay extra charges for the excess weight, the passenger refused. Instead of complying, he forcefully entered the aerobridge without completing the standard boarding process.

“This was a clear breach of aviation security rules,” a spokesperson from SpiceJet said. A CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) officer stopped him and brought him back to the boarding gate. However, the situation quickly worsened. The passenger became more aggressive and physically attacked the airline staff. “Our employees were punched, kicked repeatedly, and even hit with a queue stand,” said the spokesperson. One staff member collapsed unconscious during the assault, but the passenger allegedly continued to kick and beat him even after he had fainted.

Another employee, who was trying to help the unconscious colleague, was kicked hard in the face. He suffered heavy bleeding from his nose and mouth. All the injured staff members were taken to hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment for their serious injuries. SpiceJet has filed an FIR (First Information Report) with the local police and has also begun the process of placing the passenger on the civil aviation “no-fly list.” The airline has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, requesting strict action against the individual.

CCTV footage of the incident has been handed over to the police, and the airline has said it will fully support the investigation. SpiceJet strongly condemned the attack, stating that any violence against its staff will not be tolerated and that they will take all necessary legal steps to ensure justice.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal discussions...'
Centre's BIG statement on F-35 fighter jets deal with US, says, 'No formal...'
'Really don't know why...': Former Indian skipper opens up on Gautam Gambhir's clash with Oval's pitch curator
Former Indian skipper opens up on Gautam Gambhir's clash with pitch curator
Donald Trump orders nuclear submarines to 'appropriate regions' after remarks by former Russian President Medvedev
Trump orders nuclear submarines moved after Russian 'provocative statements'
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan
Earthquake of 5.4 magnitude jolts parts of Pakistan
Shanta Pal, Bangladeshi model, food vlogger, arrested in Kolkata due to..., she used to...
Shanta Pal, Bangladeshi model, food vlogger, arrested from Kolkata due to..., sh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Munjya, Stree 2, Roohi and more new-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
New-age Bollywood horror-comedies that'll scare and tickle you
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals that got her back in shape
Masaba Gupta’s weight loss secret after motherhood, 5 delicious meals
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist perfect for monsoon, recipe inside
Rubina Dilaik’s crème brûlée paratha is the 'desi' dessert twist
Keerthy Suresh to Kangana Ranaut: 5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
5 Indian actresses who brilliantly portrayed iconic actresses on-screen
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private pool and art collection
In Pics: Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem’s stunning Mumbai bungalow with private p
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE