Army jawan stands firm amid snow storm in Kashmir, viral video will make you salute his unshakeable spirit

New Delhi: The sacrifices made by Indian Army jawans while standing firm at the border in adverse circumstances are incomprehensible. As a result, when videos of jawans protecting the nation appear on the internet, they quickly go viral. One such footage of a jawan was recently shared on Twitter by the BSF Kashmir official handle. The brave jawan can be seen in the footage wading through the snow on the Kashmir border and patrolling the area.

The video depicts a jawan standing in knee-deep snow with a gun in his hand. The soldier can be seen holding firm in the face of a fierce snowstorm. “The ocean of victory is full of challenges, but I also have a passion to get that victory. Kashmir Frontier. Border Security Force - Always Vigilant,” BSF Kashmir captioned the clip on Twitter.

With over 28,000 views and tons of reactions, the film has now gone viral. While some were astounded by the soldier's patience and strength, others praised him for protecting the nation in such difficult circumstances.



