'Dhundne ki koshish mat karna': Armaan Malik's wives leave YouTuber after he 'marries' third time, viral video

However, in the end, his both wives reveal that it was just a prank, but Armaan didn’t find it funny

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 12, 2023, 02:50 PM IST

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a YouTuber, has once again occupied a spot on the list of trends. It's all because of his "third wife." In his most recent video, Armaan is seen introducing his new partner to his two pregnant wives, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik. However, he is only playing a prank on his wives. Following this, Armaan's wives, Kritika and Payal, threatened to leave his home as a result. In a viral social media video, Payal and Kritika wrote a letter before leaving the house, saying, "Ache pati (husband) toh ban ni saake, ache pita (father) ban jana" as they leave their child with Armaan. They also mentioned the family's trolling during the 'third wife' prank in the video.  However, in the end, his both wives reveal that it was just a prank, but Armaan didn’t find it funny. Watch the clip here:

Earlier the Youtuber shared a video in which he is seen with a third woman, whom Armaan Malik introduces as his third wife. In the video, which went viral on social media, Armaan Malik can be heard saying that the name of his third wife name is Lakshya. In the video, Armaan can be seen introducing his third bride to both pregnant wives.

When Payal and Kritika saw Armaan's third wife, they started arguing and after few minutes Armaan informed that it was a prank and he has not married for the third time. But Payal and Kritika got angry and threatened to kick them out of the house.

Who is Armaan Malik?

Armaan Malik's YouTube channel has over 2.3 million subscribers. According to his profile, he is a digital content creator with approximately 1.6 million Instagram followers. Payal and Kritika, Armaan's wives, have thousands of followers on social media as well. Malik's regular fitness vlogs frequently go viral.

