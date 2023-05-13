Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika 'slaps' YouTuber's close friend for THIS reason, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, is enjoying a great time with his family. On April 6, 2023, he became a father again with the birth of his son, Zaid Malik, by his second wife, Kritika Malik. On April 26, 2023, he welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik. Armaan has been giving gorgeous glimpses of his newborn babies ever since. Once again, the YouTuber's prank videos have made attention.

This time the YouTuber took to his official Instagram handle and shared a video with her wives Payal and Kritika. In the clip, Kritika is seen slapping one of Armaan's friend for molesting her. However the entire video is scripted and it is made for awareness purpose. Before we describe the entire clip, it's much better if you watch it all here:

Armaan Malik's wife, Payal Malik, gave birth to twins.

On April 26, 2023, Armaan and Payal Malik welcomed twins into their lives. The wonderful news was shared in the comments area of their social media posts. Armaan was the one who shared the fantastic news with his large social media audience. Kritika Malik, Payal's sautan, came to the hospital as soon as the delivery was over and blessed the former for having twins. A video of the incident was posted to each of their personal social media pages.

Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, Armaan Malik's spouses

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik is an Indian singer who married the stunning Payal Malik in 2011. Chirayu Malik is the name of the couple's child. However, six years later, in 2018, Armaan Malik married Payal's best friend, Kritika Malik. Despite the odd circumstances surrounding their relationship, Payal and Kritika are the same. We've witnessed them regularly supporting and pampering each other like sisters. Kritika welcomed a newborn boy into their adorable family on April 6, 2023, and called him Zaid Malik.