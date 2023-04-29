Armaan Malik's second wife Kritika breastfeeds first wife Payal Malik's baby, viral video divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a popular YouTuber, has two spouses, Payal Malik and Kritika Malik, who have a close relationship. People assumed a slight nok-jhok and kalesh at the Malik house, but Payal and Kritika proved them wrong by interacting like siblings at all times. Armaan Malik's wives have recently became mothers, completing their family. While Kritika gave birth to a boy, Payal gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, via C-section.



Recently Armaan shared a new video on his YouTube channel which has sparked a debate on the internet. Well the viral video shows Kritika breastfeeding first wife Payal Malik's baby. Before moving further, watch the entire clip here:

Kritika can be seen in the video breastfeeding Armaan and Payal's baby boy, Ayan. She further claimed that because Payal has a cough, she is unable to nurse her baby, so the doctor instructed her to breastfeed Payal's twins. It was a touching gesture that reflected Payal and Kritika's adorable bond. Meanwhile, Kritika's mother is caring for Payal at the hospital and providing her with all of the support she requires.



Names of Payal's twins

Payal Malik, gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, by C-section. For the uninformed, Armaan and Payal have revealed that their baby boy is named Ayan Malik and their baby girl is named Tuba Malik.

Armaan Malik and Kritika's son, Zaid Malik

Armaan Malik's second wife, Kritika Malik, gave birth to their son, Zaid Malik, on April 6, 2023. However, soon after Zaid's birth, the YouTuber was heavily chastised for giving his child a Muslim name. However, Armaan responded appropriately to his trolls, stating that he views all religions to be equal. Furthermore, Kritika and Armaan had an adorable photoshoot for their baby boy.

Armaan Malik's love story

Armaan Malik married Payal in 2011 for those who are unaware. Chirayu Malik is the name given to the couple's child. Armaan Malik married Kritika in 2018 after six years of marriage bliss, without divorcing his previous wife, Payal. Payal's best friend is said to be Kritika. Since then, every member of the family has lived together.