Armaan Malik's first wife Payal 'slaps' YouTuber for this reason, video goes viral

New Delhi: Armaan Malik, a well-known YouTuber, is having the time of his life with his family. He became a father again on April 6, 2023, with the birth of his son, Zaid Malik, by his second wife, Kritika Malik. He welcomed twins Ayaan and Tuba from his first wife, Payal Malik, on April 26, 2023. Since then, Armaan has been sharing adorable glimpses of his newborn babies. And again, the YouTuber is making headlines with his prank videos.

This time the YouTuber took to his official Instagram handle and shared a scripted video with her wife first wife Payal. Payal in the clip can be seen jokingly slapping the YouTuber for making pranks with her.



Armaan posted a sweet video of himself and his one-month-old son, Zaid Malik

Armaan took to Instagram on May 10, 2023, and shared a sweet video with his kid, Zaid Malik. In the video, Zaid was dressed in a blue onesie with a bow on the neck. He was also wearing a matching baby hat. Armaan was seen lavishing affection on his one-month-old child. He added a heart emoji to the post's caption.

Who is Armaan Malik

For the uninitiated, Armaan Malik married his first wife, Payal, in 2011, and the couple had a kid, Chirayu Malik. After six years of wedded bliss, Armaan married Payal's best friend, Kritika, in 2018, without divorcing his first wife. Since then, the four of them have coexisted harmoniously in their house. On December 4, 2022, Armaan astonished the internet by announcing the pregnancies of both his wives, Kritika and Payal.