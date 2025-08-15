Arjun Tendulkar's fiancee Saaniya Chandhok performs puja with Sara Tendulkar, pics go viral

Twitter
Recently, Arjun Tendulkar's fiancée, Saaniya Chandhok, attended the Tendulkar family function. She participated in a puja ceremony performed at the opening of Sara Tendulkar's new venture in Mumbai.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 12:14 AM IST

Sachin Tendulkar's family is all set to welcome Saaniya Chandok, who is engaged to his son Arjun Tendulkar. Recently, the Tendulkar family gathered for the opening of Sara Tendulkar’s new venture in Mumbai, where Saaniya was spotted participating in a puja ceremony, showcasing a warm bond between the two families ahead of the wedding. 

Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced on the internet. In the video, Sachin can be seen performing a puja with his wife, Anjali, and daughter, Sara, at a property in Mumbai. Saaniya could also be seen participating in the puja ceremony. She looked pretty in a mint green embroidered suit. Sara sported a maroon suit. Sachin wore a blue printed shirt and trousers, while Anjali complemented him in a pink suit. However, Arjun Tendulkar was nowhere to be seen in the pictures and videos.

Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok’s engagement

Arjun and Saaniya got engaged in a private ceremony on August 13, 2025, in Mumbai. The intimate ceremony was graced by close friends and family. So far, neither the Tendulkar family nor Saaniya’s family has released an official statement confirming the engagement, which marks the culmination of cricketing and business families in Mumbai. However,  Sara Tendulkar’s social media post featuring Saaniya added to the speculation. 

Saaniya is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, Chairman of the Graviss Group. Her family business is involved in the hospitality and food and beverage industries. Talking about her educational background, she holds a degree in Business Management from the London School of Economics (LSE) and a Veterinary Technician diploma. She has embarked on her entrepreneurial journey with a luxury pet grooming and retail brand in Mumbai. Arjun Tendulkar, on the other hand, is a left-arm fast-bowling all-rounder who plays domestic cricket for Goa. He made his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy in 2022 and finally made his IPL debut for the Mumbai Indians in 2023 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

