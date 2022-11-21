Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Argentina journo robbed during FIFA WC 2022 coverage, cops ask her 'what do you want us to do?'

A journalist from Argentina was robbed during the coverage of the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 11:12 PM IST

Argentina journo robbed during FIFA WC 2022 coverage, cops ask her 'what do you want us to do?'
Argentina journalist robbed durig FIFA Worl Cup 2022 coverage | Photo: Twitter

An Argentinian journalist claimed that she was robbed during the coverage of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Dominique Metzger's handbag was stolen while she was busy with FIFA World Cup live coverage. She went to the police to report the theft. 

"I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'" Metzger said, reported Mirror. Metzger told the police to help her with the missing items. 

According to a report on Marca.com, sharing her experience on TV, Metzger said, "They just stole my wallet when we were doing the live broadcast. The police sent me here to file a report. The documents and the cards are what worry me the most, I don't care about the rest. So, we'll see what happens. Experiences that you don't expect to live through, you live through them."

Read: Love never dies: Man 'marries' girlfriend who died from prolonged illness, vows to never marry again

The security aspect has been a talked about issue. As per news agency Reuters, the authorities at  Qatar's tournament security committee hired hundreds of men, some with no experience, to work as security guards tasked with crowd observation inside stadiums. 

    TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
    More
    Popular Stories
    More
    Most Viewed
    More
    From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
    Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
    Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
    Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
    Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
    Speed Reads
    More
    First-image
    DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    top-stories
    Most Watched
    More
    DNA Originals
    More

    Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.