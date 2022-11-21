Argentina journo robbed during FIFA WC 2022 coverage, cops ask her 'what do you want us to do?'

Argentina journalist robbed durig FIFA Worl Cup 2022 coverage | Photo: Twitter

An Argentinian journalist claimed that she was robbed during the coverage of ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Dominique Metzger's handbag was stolen while she was busy with FIFA World Cup live coverage. She went to the police to report the theft.

"I went to the station and that was when the cultural differences began. The policewoman said to me: 'We have high-tech cameras everywhere and we are going to locate him [the thief] with face detection. What do you want the justice system to do when we find him?'" Metzger said, reported Mirror. Metzger told the police to help her with the missing items.

According to a report on Marca.com, sharing her experience on TV, Metzger said, "They just stole my wallet when we were doing the live broadcast. The police sent me here to file a report. The documents and the cards are what worry me the most, I don't care about the rest. So, we'll see what happens. Experiences that you don't expect to live through, you live through them."

Read: Love never dies: Man 'marries' girlfriend who died from prolonged illness, vows to never marry again

The security aspect has been a talked about issue. As per news agency Reuters, the authorities at Qatar's tournament security committee hired hundreds of men, some with no experience, to work as security guards tasked with crowd observation inside stadiums.