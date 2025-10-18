‘Aree Gucci hai na’: Desi mom’s reaction to her dream bag goes viral, dad calls it waste of money

The viral video begins with the mother and father sitting on the bed.

In many Indian homes, a luxurious gift can turn an ordinary day into a dramatic event. Such was the case when a daughter surprised her mother with a Gucci purse. The mother's reaction was ecstatic, while the father's was opposite, and Indian people perfectly empathise with this situation.

The viral video begins with the mother and father sitting on the bed. As soon as the mother spots the Gucci purse, she can't hide her joy. She immediately begins opening the gift with a big smile on her face. The father, lying next to her, looks on with disbelief and his usual fatherly, down-to-earth demeanor. The contrast between the mother's excitement and the father's slight displeasure is what makes this video so entertaining.

Anger for the mother and anger for the father

The mother's joy as she holds the Gucci purse is palpable. But the father immediately says, "Why do you keep wasting money?"

Mom replies, "Hey! It's Gucci, darling."

He adds, "There are so many purses. They're faded in the Camaro. They're not even usable."

Mom, still enjoying her unboxing moment, says, "Hey, Gucci is Gucci, isn't it?"

The father doesn't stop there and says, "Be it Gucci or Pucci, what do you have to do, friend?"

The overlay text in the video perfectly captures the scene: first, "Mom's reaction: full of love," and later, "Dad's reaction: bad calculations."

The caption adds to the fun: "Woh Stree Hai, Kuch Bhi Kar Sakti Hai (She's a woman, she can do anything)."

Watch the video here:

Mom's happiness vs Dad's argument: The internet sides with both.

Since being shared online, the video has been viewed over 400,000 times. Social media users can't get enough of the mother's and father's starkly contrasting reactions.

One user commented, "I love Aunty's happiness, but what Uncle is saying isn't wrong."

Another wrote, "At the end of the day, she's happy, and a happy mother is everything."

Many viewers found the father's reaction incredibly relatable. One user wrote, "This is how dads react," while another added, "Dads and their obsession with 'why waste money?'"

One person jokingly wrote, "Just tell Uncle that if you want to lend money to a relative... he'll give you everything in between."

Others simply wrote, "All fathers are the same" and "So sweet and handsome."

