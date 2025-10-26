FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu's message to Indian immigrants amid US...

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

School Holiday on October 27: Are schools open or closed tomorrow in your state

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Are you using THIS makeup remover wipes that may cause infections? Here's how to check if you are at risk

The bacteria found, Pluralibacter gergoviae (formerly Enterobacter gergoviae), is an opportunistic microbe that can occasionally cause infections.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 01:31 PM IST

Neutrogena has issued a voluntary recall of its Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes after testing revealed the presence of potentially harmful bacteria. The affected wipes, produced by Kenvue Brands, LLC, have been given a Class II risk rating by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This rating indicates a moderate health risk for consumers.
 
The recall covers 1,312 cases of the 50-count, 25-pack wipes, which were distributed in Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.
 
According to USA Today, the recall applies to wipes with the lot number 1835U6325A, which were shipped on 19 September. Consumers are being advised to stop using the product immediately and dispose of it safely.

What is Pluralibacter gergoviae?

The bacteria found, Pluralibacter gergoviae (formerly Enterobacter gergoviae), is an opportunistic microbe that can occasionally cause infections. While it usually does not affect healthy individuals, it may pose a risk to people with weakened immune systems or chronic medical conditions.
 
Health experts say exposure could lead to sepsis, urinary tract infections (UTIs), respiratory problems, and eye infections. The World Paediatric Society and the National Institutes of Health both warn that vulnerable groups are at higher risk.
 
Microbiologist Dr Anne Walker, who specialises in cosmetic safety, said “Pluralibacter gergoviae is unlikely to cause serious illness in healthy people. However, recalling the affected batches is a sensible precaution, particularly as these wipes are used near sensitive areas such as the eyes.”

Details of the Recalled Product

  • Product: Neutrogena Makeup Remover Ultra-Soft Cleansing Towelettes
  • Pack size: 50-count, 25-pack
  • Lot number: 1835U6325A
  • Distributed in: Texas, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida
Although Kenvue has not issued specific disposal instructions, consumers are strongly advised to stop using the wipes and safely discard any remaining products.

Why This Matters

The recall highlights the ongoing challenges in maintaining hygiene standards in pre-moistened cosmetic products, which can be particularly prone to bacterial contamination.
 
While Neutrogena remains a trusted name in skincare, the incident serves as a reminder of the importance of strict quality control, especially for products designed for regular use on the skin.
 
Anyone who has purchased the affected wipes should check the lot number and ensure they are not in use. Although the risk to healthy users is considered low, taking precautions helps avoid any potential health problems.
