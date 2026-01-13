FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
VIRAL

'Are you Dead'? New Chinese app becomes popular among people living alone, know why, how it works, features

A new Chinese app, 'Are You Dead', has become popular in the country among those living alone and away from friends and family. The app ensures their safety in times of emergency and cautions the users' emergency contacts. The app is paid.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 13, 2026, 06:24 PM IST

'Are you Dead'? New Chinese app becomes popular among people living alone, know why, how it works, features
'Are you dead' is a popular Chinese paid app
“Are You Dead?” sounds grave, right? Well, for a significant number of lonely people this is not a disturbing sound but a huge support. This is an app that is designed for those who have inhibitions and are unable to express their fears. Th app exactly does this, it allows users to come out loud and reassure them of safety.  

The app, which is paid, is called Sileme in Chinese and was launched in May last year and since then has become the most downloaded app in China. It mainly addresses the concerns of those who live all alone, regarding their health, any major untoward incident like an accident at a time when no one would be around them to take care. Those who are constantly living alone without any family or near one in immediate contact would connect with the app more.  

How does the Chinese App works? 

The app works in a very simple way. Users must open the app and tap a large on-screen button to confirm that they are fine, every two days. The app does not record any daily streaks, and does not have tracking features, or social feed. If the user fails to confirm their status, the app sends a message to a pre-registered emergency contact, cautioning them of something wrong with the user. This is what the app does due to which it has gone viral. 

This minimalist working of the app is what drives users to it as they do not have to worry about any social appeal or engagement, or don't have to face any judgement. The app is meant only to check on the safety of the users and safeguard their privacy. It does not directly help them by advising on health, medical care or anything else but assures and ensures that someone is there to check on the user. 

What does the popularity of “Are You Dead” App suggest? 

The app, which was launched for free, now costs 8 yuan, roughly USD 1.15. Its primary appeal is for those people living away from family, for working in another city, or just living alone by choice. Its popularity also suggests a shocking trend regarding changes in the demography. Estimates suggest that in China one-person households will likely increase to 200 million by 2030. The reasons are many, for example, an ageing population, urban migration, and younger people delaying or opting out of traditional family structures.

