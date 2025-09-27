Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...

'Otrovert' is a new popular term blending 'other' and 'introvert' to describe people who show both introverted and extroverted traits. It reflects those who adapt their social energy based on comfort, offering a fresh way to understand personality beyond traditional introvert-extrovert labels.

Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 03:22 PM IST

Are you an Otrovert? Internet can't stop talking about this word due to..., THIS man coined it in...
In the vast world of personality types, terms like “introvert” and “extrovert” have long been used to describe how people recharge and interact socially. But recently, a new word has taken the internet by storm: 'otrovert.' This fresh term is sparking curiosity and conversation because it captures a more nuanced personality trait that many people relate to but hadn’t found a word for, until now.

So, what exactly is an otrovert?

The word is a blend, or portmanteau, of 'other' and 'introvert,' used to describe someone who doesn’t neatly fit into the traditional introvert or extrovert boxes. An otrovert often displays characteristics of both personality types depending on the situation. For example, they might be quiet and reserved in unfamiliar settings or with strangers, but become more outgoing and talkative when with close friends or in comfortable environments.

Unlike a classic introvert who generally prefers solitude and limited social interaction, or an extrovert who gains energy from being around people, an otrovert’s social energy varies. They may seek meaningful social connections, but also need ample alone time to recharge. This balance makes them flexible and adaptable, but sometimes they are confused about their own social preferences.

People are embracing the term otrovert because it acknowledges the complexity of human personality beyond the simple introvert-extrovert divide. Many have shared their own experiences online, saying they always felt “in between” but didn’t have a word to describe it. This new label offers validation and a sense of community for those who don’t fit the classic moulds.

Who coined it?

The term was coined by New York-based psychiatrist Dr Rami Kaminski, and it’s quickly becoming a viral way to explain what many have felt for years but couldn’t put into words.The rise of 'otrovert' also reflects a broader cultural shift toward recognising the diversity of personalities and mental health experiences. It reminds us that human behaviour exists on a spectrum and that it’s okay not to fit perfectly into predefined categories.

In short, otrovert is more than just a trendy word; it’s a new way to understand ourselves and others in a more inclusive and nuanced way. Whether you identify as an otrovert or just find the concept interesting, it’s clear why the internet can’t stop talking about this fresh take on personality.

