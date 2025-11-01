Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers

A man hailing from Bengaluru shared his experience on a now-viral Reddit post detailing how he discovered that the cab driver was using a ride-hailing app. According to the post, he booked a Rapido ride from Kempegowda International Airport to Jakkur, with an estimated fare of Rs 598.

How do cab drivers use fake apps to cheat passengers? Reveals Bengaluru man

A man hailing from Bengaluru shared his experience on a now-viral Reddit post detailing how he discovered that the cab driver was using a ride-hailing app. According to the post, he booked a Rapido ride from Kempegowda International Airport to Jakkur, with an estimated fare of Rs 598. However, at the end of the trip, the driver demanded Rs 758, Rs 160 more than the initial estimate. “The screen looked like the Rapido UI, but I felt something was off. I checked my Rapido app, and the ride was still showing as not finished,” the passenger wrote. Upon further insistence, he found that the cab driver was using a fake "TownRide" app that mimicked Rapido's interface and allowed manual fare alteration.

What happened next?

The passenger confronted the driver, who was using a fake 'TownRide' app, while refusing to pay the inflated amount. When the passenger threatened to report the driver, who quickly accepted the actual fare shown on the official Rapido app and left. “The rider was hesitant to show me his phone, and upon a little push, I found out that he was actually using a fake app called TownRide. It looks exactly like the Rapido interface, but the fare amount can be manually changed. After confronting the driver, the passenger refused to pay the inflated fare. “I raised my voice, my tone got firm, and he immediately understood he was on the wrong side. He quickly agreed to accept the actual amount that showed up on the official Rapido app, took the payment, and sped off,” he wrote.



The incident sparked reactions on Reddit, with several users sharing similar experiences with Uber and other ride-hailing services.