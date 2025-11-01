Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour

JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details

'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah

Fact check: Sanjay Mishra marries Mahima Chaudhry? Here's the truth behind their recent viral video

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: Date, history, significance and how Gurpurab is celebrated across India

Do you know how Abhishek Bachchan proposed to Aishwarya Rai 18 years back?

When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rejected THIS blockbuster film starring Aamir Khan, which later made another actress' career; here's why she said no

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year career

India tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announces retirement after glorious 22-year ca

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa

From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeViral

VIRAL

Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers

A man hailing from Bengaluru shared his experience on a now-viral Reddit post detailing how he discovered that the cab driver was using a ride-hailing app. According to the post, he booked a Rapido ride from Kempegowda International Airport to Jakkur, with an estimated fare of Rs 598.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 02:44 PM IST

Are you also facing inflated cab fares? Bengaluru man exposes fake-app scam by drivers
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

A Bengaluru man has exposed a scam where cab drivers allegedly use fake ride-hailing apps to inflate fares. The incident occurred when he booked a Rapido ride from Kempegowda International Airport to Jakkur, with an estimated fare of Rs 598. However, the driver demanded Rs 758, claiming it was the actual fare. 

How do cab drivers use fake apps to cheat passengers? Reveals Bengaluru man

A man hailing from Bengaluru shared his experience on a now-viral Reddit post detailing how he discovered that the cab driver was using a ride-hailing app. According to the post, he booked a Rapido ride from Kempegowda International Airport to Jakkur, with an estimated fare of Rs 598. However, at the end of the trip, the driver demanded Rs 758, Rs 160 more than the initial estimate. “The screen looked like the Rapido UI, but I felt something was off. I checked my Rapido app, and the ride was still showing as not finished,” the passenger wrote. Upon further insistence, he found that the cab driver was using a fake "TownRide" app that mimicked Rapido's interface and allowed manual fare alteration.  

What happened next?

The passenger confronted the driver, who was using a fake 'TownRide' app, while refusing to pay the inflated amount. When the passenger threatened to report the driver, who quickly accepted the actual fare shown on the official Rapido app and left. “The rider was hesitant to show me his phone, and upon a little push, I found out that he was actually using a fake app called TownRide. It looks exactly like the Rapido interface, but the fare amount can be manually changed. After confronting the driver, the passenger refused to pay the inflated fare. “I raised my voice, my tone got firm, and he immediately understood he was on the wrong side. He quickly agreed to accept the actual amount that showed up on the official Rapido app, took the payment, and sped off,” he wrote.
 

Beware NEW RAPIDO SCAM in town!
byu/monkuabhi94 inbangalore

The incident sparked reactions on Reddit, with several users sharing similar experiences with Uber and other ride-hailing services. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND-W Vs SA-W, Women's World Cup 2025 Final Live Streaming: When and where to wa
From Po Po to Jhoom Sharaabi: Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
Ajay Devgn’s signature moves take over internet
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays that define Bollywood glamour
From Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai: Month of iconic Birthdays
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; check dates, how to register, other important details
JEE MAINS 2026 Session 1 Update: Registration begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in
'Delhi should be renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
'Delhi Should Be Renamed as Indraprastha': BJP MP writes to Amit Shah
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE