Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Are you a terrorist? Picture of security question from US airport goes viral

Netizens have asked what would happen next if someone clicks 'yes'?

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Apr 06, 2022, 08:35 PM IST

Are you a terrorist? Picture of security question from US airport goes viral

A picture of a US airport kiosk is going viral on social media and has triggered a wave of responses from users.

In the picture, a self-check-in counter asks a person "Are you a terrorist?".  It also offers “yes” and “no” options.  

The picture was shared by a Twitter user named Rajat Suresh. And since then, the photo has gone viral.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Security at the airport getting more straightforward."  After being shared, the post went viral with 68.8k retweets and 678.7k likes.

Check out the Twitter post below:

 

 

READ | Man returns home alive 24 hours after relatives ‘buried’ his body, here’s what happened

Netizens have also reacted to the post and some have asked what would happen next if someone clicks “yes”.   

Here are some other reactions:

A Twitter wrote, “A poorly calibrated touchscreen is going to get someone in serious trouble at some point in the future.”

 

 

While another user tweeted, “What happens if you accidentally click yes.” 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.