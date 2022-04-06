Are you a terrorist? Picture of security question from US airport goes viral

A picture of a US airport kiosk is going viral on social media and has triggered a wave of responses from users.

In the picture, a self-check-in counter asks a person "Are you a terrorist?". It also offers “yes” and “no” options.

The picture was shared by a Twitter user named Rajat Suresh. And since then, the photo has gone viral.

While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Security at the airport getting more straightforward." After being shared, the post went viral with 68.8k retweets and 678.7k likes.

Netizens have also reacted to the post and some have asked what would happen next if someone clicks “yes”.

Here are some other reactions:

A Twitter wrote, “A poorly calibrated touchscreen is going to get someone in serious trouble at some point in the future.”

While another user tweeted, “What happens if you accidentally click yes.”

Given the shear number of daily flyers, there's probably, statistically, one accidental button press for yes each day.



