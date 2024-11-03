A viral clip, showing a man assaulting a woman inside a housing society in Noida, has drawn furore from netizens.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the video was recorded inside the Omaxe Palm Green Society in Noida's Dari area.

The clip showed the man assualting a woman, grabbing her by hair and slapping her across the face. Meanwhile, another man was heard provoking him, while the onlookers rushed to help the woman.

Noida police arrests man featuring in the viral video

The police have arrested the accused, shown in the video. He has been identified as Surya Bhadana, who was also heard verbally abusing the woman.

"Taking cognisance of the viral video of a man assaulting his female friend in Omaxe Palm Green Society of Thana Dadri area, the Dadri Police Station immediately took the accused into custody. The boy and the girl were already acquainted with each other and studied together in college. Further legal action is being taken," the police said on X.

The man has been charged with relevant sections under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

'Are there no civilised people left in Noida'?

After the video got viral, netizens saw red, with many asking "if there are no civilised people left in Noida".

"Such news often comes from Noida apartments and housing societies. The big buildings of Noida are full of such uncivilized people. Sometimes there is news of a dog bite, sometimes news of a girl being beaten up, sometimes news of a guard being killed. Are there no civilised people left in Noida?" an user commented.