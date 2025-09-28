Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Are hand dryers safe? Here’s why you should avoid them in public toilets

Let's explore this article to find out whether using hand dryers can cause diseases, whether they are safe, whether they are actually harmful, what research shows about them, and more.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 05:10 PM IST

Are hand dryers safe? Here’s why you should avoid them in public toilets
With the development of science and technology, we cannot ignore the fact that we are becoming more dependent on machines, which is leading to many health changes, such as an increased risk of various diseases and obesity.

You must have seen hand dryers in public restrooms. People use them to dry their hands after washing. We all know that 80% of infections are spread through hands. Therefore, we should wash our hands before eating, after lunch or after dinner. In addition to washing, drying hands is also important. Thus, hand dryers are now commonly used in public restrooms to conserve paper.

But did you know that these dryers are very harmful to health and can cause many serious health problems? Let's explore this article to find out whether using hand dryers can cause diseases, whether they are safe, whether they are actually harmful, what research shows about them, and more.

Let's first study what a hand dryer is.

What is a hand dryer machine?

A hand dryer is a machine used to dry wet hands in public places like parks, shopping malls, PVRs, restrooms, and more. The warm air it emits dries our hands in a matter of minutes.

Sometimes, in a hurry, we leave without thoroughly drying our hands, which can be harmful.

Did you know that the high-speed air of a jet dryer contains five times more bacteria than a hot dryer? Therefore, it can also cause dangerous diseases.

What does research say about hand dryers?

A study published in the medical journal Applied and Environmental Microbiology states that hand dryers spread bacteria and may contribute to the spread of harmful bacterial infections.

In this regard, several studies have focused on handwashing and hand-drying techniques. Microbiologists compared jet air dryers with hot air dryers and paper towels and found that: Jet air dryers spread the virus 20 times more than hot air dryers and 190 times more than paper towels at six different heights. And the virus spread was also greatest at heights between 2.5 feet and 4.1 feet.

