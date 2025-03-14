Archana admitted she is not good at cooking but said this recipe was so simple even she could do it.

Archana Puran Singh recently shared a special childhood memory by making ‘malpuas’ at her Mumbai home. She grew up in Dehradun and remembered how her mother would prepare the sweet dish every Holi. In her latest YouTube vlog, she tried making it herself and recalled her childhood days.

Archana admitted she is not good at cooking but said this recipe was so simple even she could do it. However, she had to cook with her left hand due to a recent injury. Her husband, Parmeet Sethi, and their sons, Ayushmaan and Aaryamann, gathered in the kitchen to watch her cook.

Parmeet teased her, saying she was finally following a ritual meant for new Punjabi brides 30 years after their wedding. The family shared laughs as they watched Archana make the sweet dish.

After tasting the ‘malpua’, Archana was filled with nostalgia and said, “I can taste my childhood in my mouth.” Parmeet loved it so much that he hugged her and joked, “You still have time, start cooking at home. Our life will get better.” Even Archana’s mother enjoyed the dish but jokingly said that the recipe was so easy even a 10-year-old could follow it.

Archana, who has been a part of Kapil Sharma’s comedy show for years, is currently on a break as the show prepares for its new season on Netflix. She recently revealed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan that she was paid half of what some other actors on the show earned. However, she laughed it off, saying, “I’m getting paid to laugh, and they’re getting paid for their hard work.”

Also read: Natasa Stankovic drops adorable dance video with son Agastya amid Hardik Pandya's rumoured romance