In a remarkable testament to AR Rahman's global appeal, a choir band from Lebanon has gone to extraordinary lengths to pay tribute to this musical maestro.

AR Rahman requires no formal introduction, for his name is synonymous with musical excellence. As a legendary Indian singer and music director, he has enthralled audiences globally and earned the ranks of the highest-paid artists worldwide. His unparalleled popularity knows no borders, inspiring countless fans to emulate his distinctive style. His influence extends far beyond the realm of Indian music, transcending cultural and geographical boundaries. In a remarkable testament to his global appeal, a choir band from Lebanon has gone to extraordinary lengths to pay tribute to this musical maestro.

In a heartwarming display of admiration, the Lebanese choir band has painstakingly learned the languages in which many of AR Rahman's iconic songs are composed. This epic tribute is a poignant reflection of the profound impact that Rahman's music has had on fans worldwide.

A mesmerising performance by the Choeur USJ choir band from Saint Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, has taken the internet by storm. The group's rendition of AR Rahman's iconic song "Kehna Hi Kya" has gone viral, amassing 112.7k views on X (formerly Twitter) since being shared on Wednesday.



While fans have admired the rendition, some said that the choir should have sung in AR Rahman’s original language, Tamil. “Such a shame they did it in Hindi. I was looking forward to them singing in the original language,” wrote a user. Another commented, “The feeling was ruined when they switched the song from Tamil to Hindi.” “Hindi ruined it. Should have sung in Tamil to give the composer the real credit,” added another user.



Meanwhile, Choeur USJ choir, led by conductor Yasmina Sabbah, aims to elevate Lebanese choral music. Known for its diverse repertoire and collaborations, the choir's latest rendition of "Kehna Hi Kya" features Marie-Sol Maroun (solo), Asad Khan (Sitar), Sahil Khan (Tabla), and Lucas Sakr (orchestra and choir adaptation).