‘AQI is hazardous’: Delhi man suffers severe breathing trouble while riding scooter in Anand Vihar

VIRAL
In the video, the couple is seen seeking help when a man riding a scooter with his wife in Anand Vihar suddenly experiences difficulty breathing and sits down, clutching his chest.
Air pollution in Delhi has worsened in the days following Diwali, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching "unlivable" levels for many residents. The rising pollution has already led to serious health problems, especially for those with pre-existing health conditions.
A recent video from October 22 shows a couple in Delhi facing the harsh effects of the city's toxic air.
In the video, the couple is seen seeking help when a man riding a scooter with his wife in Anand Vihar suddenly experiences difficulty breathing and sits down, clutching his chest.
His wife is seen frightened and asking for water from people nearby.
The video was shared on Instagram by Zia Moto Travel Hiking (@zia_moto_), with the caption, "A man fainted while riding a scooter with his wife in Anand Vihar. He complained of shortness of breath and chest pain. I called his family members, and they came and took him to the hospital."
This year, Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI of 401, followed by Burari at 335 and Ashok Vihar at 322.
The post states, "Delhi's air pollution is not safe for citizens suffering from other diseases."
The video was shared on October 23, 2025, and has since received 1,500 likes and several comments.
The video quickly went viral, sparking strong reactions from viewers. Many expressed concern over Delhi's deteriorating air quality.
One user commented, "For those who deny the facts: Air pollution is no joke."
Another user commented, "This AQI level is dangerous."
Another user commented, "Let's play the blame game now."
Pollution remains high in Delhi:
Air quality in Delhi dropped to the 'poor' category on Friday after remaining in the 'very poor' category for four consecutive days.
According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the AQI was 293 at 6 am on October 24, following Diwali celebrations in the capital.
