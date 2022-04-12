‘Apun likhega nahi’: West Bengal student writes ‘Pushpa’ movie dialogue in 10th exam, goes viral

Ever since the Telugu movie ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ hit the big screen, its dialogues and songs have overtaken the internet, inspiring several viral memes and videos over the past few months. Now, the famous Allu-Arjun starrer is making its way into school exams.

The Pushpa fever seems to have had a massive impact on the young audience in India, as the dialogues from the movie have not just inspired memes, but also the answers in a student’s class 10 exams, leaving the internet amused.

Inspired by the movie, a class 10 student in West Bengal, who seemed to be at a loss for answers during the exams, wrote the most famous dialogue Pushpa: The Rise, but with his own hilarious twist. The original from the movie is “Pushpa, Pushpa raj, apun jhukega nahi.”

answer sheet me v pushpa raj pic.twitter.com/3RVwDwB4to — Manoj Sarkar (@manojsarkarus) April 4, 2022

Putting his own spin on the words acted by Allu Arjun, the student wrote in his answer book, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raz, Apun likhega nahi sala…” The photo of this student’s answer sheet went viral on social media, leaving netizens laughing uncontrollably.

The dialogues and songs from Pushpa: The Rise was a viral sensation on social media, as the movie become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022 till now. The movie, which was released in December 2021, starred Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the item song Oo Antava.

Pushpa dialogues were not the only things that were featured in the answer sheets of students in the exams this year. Many teachers also said that students had written song lyrics and WhatsApp chats in their exams, just to fill the space in the answer sheets.

According to News18 reports, one student also wrote in their answer sheet, “Dear Sumi, fast no many many greetings and love? How did you spend your lockdown?” which resembled a WhatsApp conversation between two people.

READ | ‘Their country is a s*****le’: US Professor’s bizarre remark on immigrants