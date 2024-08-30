Twitter
Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Diving Deeper into Product Positioning with Praveen Krishnamurthy

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

'Forced me to undress': Actor details shocking alleged sexual assault by Ranjith, files complaint against director

Mukesh Ambani launches Jio PhoneCall AI: What is it, how does it work, when will Jio users get to use this

Viral

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here

Even though Apple has experimented with its lineup before, the release of a new model in the iPhone series is always significant

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 05:49 PM IST

Apple planning to launch iPhone 17 in 2025? Know the inside details here
(Image source: File image)
Online leaks and rumours about the upcoming iPhone generation have begun to surface as the iPhone 16 series launch event draws near. There are rumours that Apple is developing its 2025 models and that a big lineup addition is in the works. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Apple may launch the iPhone 17 Air next year, a model that could take the place of the existing Plus model. According to this rumour, the iPhone 16 Plus—which is scheduled for release this year—might be the final model in its class.

Even though Apple has experimented with its lineup before, the release of a new model in the iPhone series is always significant. With the release of the iPhone mini in 2020, Apple provided a more feature-rich, yet more affordable, compact option than the SE model. Apple discontinued the mini in favour of reintroducing the Plus model, which had been out of production for some time, because the tiny, despite its potential, did not receive the anticipated response.

Following Apple's mini model's discontinuation, the Plus model returned with the iPhone 14 series. Even the Plus model, it seems from the most recent report, isn't doing as well as Apple had hoped. Due to cost concerns, a lot of customers appear to favour either the standard iPhone or the Pro models. 

Due to cost concerns, a lot of customers appear to favour either the standard iPhone or the Pro models. Given this, rumours are circulating that Apple intends to launch the iPhone 17 Air alongside the 2025 iPhone 17 series. One of the primary selling features of the iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be its extremely thin design. It is believed that the Air model, which sits between the iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro, offers a compromise between design and functionality. The report suggests that Apple may receive higher returns from the iPhone 17 Air than from the smaller and Plus models, which fell short of the company's sales projections.

On September 9, 2024, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to go on sale, as per reports.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
