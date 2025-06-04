Indeed's former CEO Chris Hyams has changed this norm and has been asking a very unconventional question for 15 years. Hyams attempt to dive deeper into a candidate's mindset by asking this seemingly simple question.

Where many job employers try to ask tricky questions to grill candidates and gauge their capabilities, Indeed's former CEO Chris Hyams has changed this norm and has been asking a very unconventional question for 15 years. Fortune Magazine has reported that Hyams has continuously asked “Apple or Android?” to more than 3,000 candidates. Normally people ask this question out of curiosity to know if a person prefers an Apple phone or an Android phone. However, there is a deeper reason behind the intention with which Hyams ask this question.

Hyams attempt to dive deeper into a candidate's mindset by asking this seemingly simple question. Hyams opines that an understanding of choices individuals make and how they express them with their reasoning reveals their mindset more than conventional resumes or employers' questions can tell.

“It might seem strange, but I ask everyone, 'Do you have an iPhone or an Android, and why?” said Hyams. Giving reason behind this question, he explained, “It's not about the right answer. It's about how they approach the question and justify their choice.”

Through this method, Hyams implements his ideology which aims at knowing the levels of curiosity and adaptability in a potential candidate. A simple question allows Hyams to see through the special traits in a candidate that will help him hire a more capable workforce that can easily adapt to the evolving challenges of the modern professional environment.

“I'm mostly curious about how people make decisions. And it's actually a long 15-minute series of back-and-forth on this, where I get to learn a little bit about the human being and about how they make decisions,” Hyams explains.

He further said that the majority of people answer iPhones and their reasoning being that they have stayed with the brand since being put on their family plan in high school. Some others revealed particular apps they were curious to use which gave Hyams a glance into their broader interests. He further asks his candidates what they would change about the platforms.