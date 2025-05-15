Apple has agreed for a lawsuit settlement of US $95 million, Rs 790 crore, against a privacy concern of their voice assistant Siri. In an ongoing case against Apple in the United states of America, where several allegations of privacy breach have been made against its voice assistant Siri.

Apple users can now avail up to Rs 8,500 (US $100) compensation on their Apple devices. Apple has agreed for a lawsuit settlement of US $95 million, Rs 790 crore, against a privacy concern of their voice assistant Siri. However, not everyone is eligible to avail this offer. In an ongoing case against Apple in the United states of America, where several allegations of privacy breach have been made against its voice assistant Siri. The case was filed in 2019.

What are the allegations?

The first allegation is that Siri recorded users' private conversations without their consent. Moreover, it is accused of recording sensitive conversations without permission, and gets activated automatically at any time. Another allegation is, it starts recording sensitive and personal information, including medical information to personal talks, and share these recordings with third parties.

Apple's clarification

Apple has vehemently denied all these allegations. The company clarifies that Siri was designed to keep the privacy of the users. It doesn't violate any privacy. Reacting to selling information to the third party accusation, it has maintained that it has never used voice messages or recordings for any commercial purposes. it has also not sold it to any third party. However, to settle down the case, Apple will give a maximum compensation of 100 USD, i.e. Rs 8,500 in Indian rupees. However not everyone is eligible to avail this compensation.

Eligibility of payment

1. Only people living in the United States are eligible for the compensation. Indian users can not enjoy this compensation.

2. Users who have used Siri on Apple devices from September 17, 2014 and December 31, 2024 are only eligible.

3. Users can claim this compensation on a maximum of 5 devices, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, Apple Watches, HomePods, iPod Touch, and Apple TV. Users can fetch maximum amount of 20 USD on each device, making up to 100 USD.

4. Users will have to apply and submit valid claims to fetch the compensation.