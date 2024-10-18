Zepto offers a flat Rs 10000 discount on the iPhone 16, reducing the price to Rs 69,900 with free delivery in under 10 minutes.

Zepto, the popular quick commerce platform, has rolled out a tempting offer on the newly launched iPhone 16. The platform is providing a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the iPhone 16, bringing the original price of Rs 79,900 down to Rs 69,900. What makes this deal even more attractive is that it doesn't involve any additional bank offers or card requirements, meaning the discount applies straight away for all buyers. Furthermore, Zepto promises to deliver the iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes with no extra delivery charges, making it a convenient option for those eager to get the device quickly.

iPhone 16 Specifications

The iPhone 16 introduces various new features and upgrades to improve performance, camera quality, and user experience. At the core of the device is the new A18 chip, which provides enhanced performance and better energy efficiency. This makes the smartphone ideal for demanding tasks, such as gaming or running multiple apps simultaneously, while also extending battery life compared to previous models.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 16 is its camera setup. It includes a 48MP Fusion camera system with a 2x Telephoto lens, offering better clarity and sharper zoomed-in shots. For photography enthusiasts, the Ultra Wide camera is useful for capturing expansive scenes and close-up macro photography. The iPhone 16 also introduces a new Camera Control feature, enabling easier adjustments and management of various camera settings directly on the screen.

The phone sports a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, delivering vibrant colors and clear visuals. The inclusion of the Dynamic Island feature creates a more immersive viewing experience, adding a new layer to the display's interactivity. In terms of durability, the iPhone 16 is built to be sturdy, featuring water and dust resistance, ensuring it can handle everyday wear and tear.

Additional features include an Action button that provides quick access to commonly used functions like the camera and flashlight. The device also integrates Apple Intelligence, which enhances writing and search functionalities across different apps, making daily tasks more efficient. The iPhone 16 is available in five different colors: black, white, pink, teal, and ultramarine, catering to various style preferences.

Overall, Zepto's offer and the new features of the iPhone 16 make this a compelling choice for anyone looking to upgrade their smartphone experience.

