Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'

Apple launched the iPhone 16 series with upgraded features, sparking social media memes due to its similar design to previous models.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 10, 2024, 04:47 PM IST

Apple iPhone 16 launched, netizens say, 'Same product, different....'
Netizens reaction to Apple iPhone 16 launch I Source (X)
Apple officially launched its highly anticipated iPhone 16 series at the Glowtime Event 2024, held at its Cupertino Park headquarters in California on Monday. However, the new iPhone didn’t just grab attention for its features—it also sparked a wave of jokes and memes across social media, with many users highlighting the similarities between the iPhone 16 and its predecessors.

Social media platforms were flooded with reactions as users pointed out that the main change in design was the repositioning of the camera. Some even recycled memes from previous iPhone releases to emphasize how little had changed visually. One user humorously wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "19-20 ka Hi to Farak Hai" (There's just a slight difference). Another user shared the famous Spiderman meme, where multiple Spidermen point at each other in confusion, adding, "Apple launches iPhone 16 and the meme continues."

Despite the memes and jokes, the iPhone 16 series comes with several impressive updates and features. The lineup includes four models: the iPhone 16 with a 6.1-inch display, the iPhone 16 Pro with a 6.3-inch display, the iPhone 16 Plus with a 6.7-inch display, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which features a 6.9-inch screen.

All models are powered by Apple’s new A18 chip, delivering faster performance and improved efficiency, particularly in the Pro and Pro Max versions. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max also feature enhanced cameras, with a new 48 MP ultra-wide-angle lens and 5x optical zoom for better photography and videography.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 series introduces an enlarged action button, as well as a new capture button to make photo-taking easier. The phones also support Apple Intelligence, a suite of exclusive features that will be rolled out soon. In terms of battery life, the iPhone 16 Pro Max boasts the largest battery ever in an iPhone, promising longer usage times for users.

While the design changes may be subtle, the iPhone 16 series brings several technological advancements, making it a powerful upgrade despite the social media buzz.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
