Apple genius salary for Indian stores revealed: Company pays way above average pay of executives, amount will shock you

Apple's retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai have hired over 170 highly qualified employees with competitive salaries, including Apple Geniuses.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Sep 24, 2024, 09:32 PM IST

Apple genius salary for Indian stores revealed: Company pays way above average pay of executives, amount will shock you
Last year, Apple which is the American technology giant, opened its retail stores in Delhi and Mumbai, creating significant job opportunities in the region. The company hired over 170 highly qualified employees who possess impressive educational backgrounds, including MBAs, B-Tech degrees in electrical engineering, computer science, and bachelor’s degrees in computer applications. These employees also showcase remarkable linguistic skills, being able to speak over 15 languages.

Reports indicate that Apple is offering competitive salaries, with some employees at its India stores earning around Rs 1 lakh per month. This salary level is significantly higher than the average pay for executives at other electronic stores across India, making Apple an attractive employer in the retail sector.

In addition to the general staff, the retail locations in Mumbai and Delhi feature a special team known as Apple Genius. These technical support staff members play a crucial role in assisting customers with their technical needs. Many Apple Geniuses have backgrounds in MBA and data analysis, with approximately seven years of work experience. Their qualifications are impressive, with some having previously worked at Apple and EXL, while others hold degrees in specialized fields, such as a B.Tech in packaging science. Furthermore, some employees have attended prestigious institutions like Cambridge and Griffith University.

According to Apple’s official website, the company seeks candidates who can provide "insightful advice and friendly, hands-on technical support to Apple customers in need." Applicants are expected to demonstrate an aptitude for technical repairs, a willingness to learn about all Apple products and devices, and strong verbal and written communication skills. Flexibility in work schedules is also required, as hours will depend on business needs.

While specific salary details for the Apple Genius roles are not disclosed, it is anticipated that they earn over Rs 1 lakh per month, aligning with the company's commitment to providing competitive compensation.

In addition to attractive salaries, Apple employees enjoy various benefits. According to the company’s career page, employees have access to health and wellness resources, as well as time-off programs. Moreover, all workers have the option to purchase stock grants at a discount, further enhancing the overall employment package.

With these initiatives, Apple not only strengthens its workforce but also establishes itself as a leader in employee satisfaction and retention in the Indian retail market.

