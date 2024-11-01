Cook, who turns 64 on November 1st, has sent his Diwali greetings, which resonated with many users who responded warmly on social media

Once again, Apple CEO Tim Cook has embraced the Diwali spirit, sharing a stunning photograph taken by Delhi-based photographer Rohit Vohra. Cook posted the image on X (formerly Twitter) in his annual tradition of wishing people on Diwali, with themes of light, unity, and hope. "Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope," his message read. Festival of Lights and wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights.".

This photograph shows diyas (earthen lamps) set on a bed of rose petals, an advanced camera shot that the iPhone 16 Pro Max was released just weeks before. After hearing that his work had been highlighted by such a high-profile name in the tech industry, Vohra, who is also the co-founder and editor-in-chief of APF Magazine, expressed his excitement on Instagram. He shared a screenshot of Cook's post with the caption, 'It sure is a happy Diwali.'.

Diwali is a time of light, unity, and hope. Wishing everyone celebrating a joyous and peaceful Festival of Lights! Shot on iPhone 16 Pro Max by Rohit Vohra. pic.twitter.com/zFndTguCpC — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 1, 2024

Cook’s annual Diwali posts have become a tradition for Indian photographers using Apple products to show off their creativity. In previous years, he has featured works of other talented photographers across India, and last year, he featured an image taken by Chandan Khanna with an iPhone 15 Pro Max. The fact that this is a consistent engagement is a testament to Apple’s love for its Indian user base and the appreciation for Indian artistry.

Cook, who turns 64 on November 1st, has sent his Diwali greetings, which resonated with many users who responded warmly on social media. Other iPhone users shared photographs of the festival and shared heartfelt wishes for Cook. Not only does this interaction boost community spirit, it also ensures Apple has its brand presence in India at a time of such a major cultural celebration.