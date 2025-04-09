Apoorva Mukhija, aka The Rebel Kid, made a strong comeback on YouTube for the first time after the massive India's Got Latent controversy. Earlier in the day, she posted a video of herself on Instagram, hinting at her much-anticipated comeback on YouTube.

Dressed in a white crop top with "Stay Feral" print, she greeted her followers, saying, "Hello, my cute little red flags". "My name is Apoorva but aaj kal log mujhe pyaar se 'Aap wahi Latent wali ladki ho na Latent par Ranveer ke saath the aur Latent band kara diya tha' bulate hain", she said in her signature nonchalant style.

"Honestly, logon ne mujhe bola tha ki mujhe ispar kabhi baat nahi karni chahiye, I should just let it go and that I should start posting normally. And main involved hi nahi thi, mera AI version baitha tha wahan par. Yehi saare advise mujhe diye gaye. Agar koi normal insaan hota toh maan leta. But I'm a little insane" (Honestly, people suggested I do not ever talk about the controversy. That I should let it go and start posting normally. And that I wasn't even involved in the whole drama; only my AI version was there. These are the advise I was given by people. Had it been a normal person, he/she would have agreed on it. But I'm a little insane), Apoorva shared.

Reflecting on the past two months after the controversy, she added that a lot of people have narrated her "story", not one of them said it the right way. "Because the one thing a good story needs is originality", Apoorva, aka The Rebel Kid, added.

India's Got Latent controversy

Apoorva Mukhija was one of the panelists who appeared on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent - which later faced widespread criticism and outrage. Among the most-slammed remarks from the show were those of Ranveer Allahbadia aka BeerBiceps, who asked a question on parental sex.

Multiple FIRs were registered against the panelists including - Apoorva Mukhija, Samay Raina, Ranveer Allahbadia and Ashish Chanchlani.

Mukhija was also accused of making objectionable comments during the episode of the show that premiered in February, 2025.