Social media influencer Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, finally opened up about the backlash she received over her behaviour at a Sabrina Carpenter concert in Paris. On April 9, the content creator took to her YouTube channel to share her side of the story, weeks after footage from the event sparked widespread criticism online.

The controversy erupted after videos showed Apoorva singing loudly and using a flashlight during the March concert. The situation intensified further following her appearance on India's Got Latent, where her remarks drew further backlash. In her latest video, Apoorva explained what really happened and addressed the trolling that followed.

Apoorva revealed that she had travelled to Paris for the concert on the advice of an astrologer, who suggested she take a break from the online negativity. Once at the venue, she claimed there was a levitated stage and people sat on the stairs, leaving plenty of open space near her seat. Seeing the empty area, she and her friends decided to stand and dance.

“The concert started and nobody was standing in that area where I would’ve sat in my seat… there was a lot of empty space and I wanted to dance with my friends,” she recalled. “Then 45 minutes go by, nobody stops us and no security comes.”

Addressing the viral clip where she was seen using her phone's flash, Apoorva explained that she needed to record two specific songs for her vlog. However, another attendee confronted her about it. “The girls standing next to me, the moment I was making my video, were like ‘Switch off your flash’. I told them I needed video on two songs. She started pushing me,” Apoorva said.

She added that in her vlog, she had said she would slap the person, but clarified she never actually did. “I was describing the incident in Hindi, which she couldn’t understand. I never hit anyone.”

Apoorva said she was at a music festival in the French Alps when she realised the concert footage was going viral. “I read that notification and I reacted, ‘Tomorrow this is going to be picked by every newspaper and meme page possible.’ So, I had a full-blown panic attack,” she shared.

