Apoorva Mukhija, also known as 'The Rebel Kid' on social media, has finally broken her silence and made a much-awaited comeback on Instagram after the India's Got Latent controversy. Apoorva Mukhija appeared alongside Ranveer Allahbadia in the now-deleted episode but stayed away from Instagram since the backlash erupted last month. After almost a month, on March 13, Apoorva Mukhija made her presence known on Instagram and shared a cryptic message via her broadcast channel, Rebellions.

Apoorva Mukhija simply wrote, "Diwaaro ke bhi kaan hote hain" (Even walls have ears), sparking her followers' curiosity. She then posted another message, expressing gratitude for everyone who supported her during this period. "So thank you," she wrote. This marked Apoorva Mukhija's first direct communication with her fans since the India's Got Latent controversy first started.

Just recently, both Apoorva Mukhija and Ranveer Allahbadia were summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW), where they submitted written apologies. The controversial episode sparked major fury due to offensive remarks made during the show. After the backlash, all episodes of India’s Got Latent were removed from YouTube.

On the work front, Apoorva Mukhija recently appeared in Netflix’s Nadaaniyan, co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan (debut film) and Khushi Kapoor. Despite being a part of the film, Apoorva Mukhija remained absent from the promotions and did not even attend its premiere. The social media influencer also avoided posting anything about the film on her accounts.

While Apoorva Mukhija has made a subtle return to Instagram, she has yet to publicly address the India's Got Latent controversy in detail.

