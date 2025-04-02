Interestingly, just weeks before deleting all her Instagram posts, Apoorva Mukhija had also unfollowed everyone on her social media. It will be interesting to see what kind of a comeback Apoorva Mukhija is planning to make, if any.

Ever since Ranveer Allahbadia's 'rebirth' post after India's Got Latent controversy, fans have been eager for Apoorva Mukhija, popularly known as The Rebel Kid, to make a comeback on social media. However, Apoorva Mukhija's latest move is proof that the influencer is keen on staying away from the limelight for longer. Approva Mukhija, who has close to 3 million followers on Instagram, has now deleted all posts from her Instagram account, without prior notice.

Fans took notice of the same on April 1 with many wondering if this was because of the recent controversy or just an intricate April Fool’s prank. However, there is no official confirmation regarding Apoorva Mukhija's decision. A viral screenshot of her profile shows zero posts as of now, but the influencer has a whopping 3 million people who follow her and are fans.

Interestingly, just weeks before deleting all her Instagram posts, Apoorva Mukhija had also unfollowed everyone on her social media. It will be interesting to see what kind of a comeback Apoorva Mukhija is planning to make, if any.

For the unversed, just recently, Ranveer Allahbadia, also embroiled in India's Got Latent controversy, posted about his “rebirth" on Instagram. He relaunched his podcast, The Ranveer Show (TRS), and shared a cryptic Instagram post that read, "Thank you to my loved ones. Thank you, universe. A new blessed chapter begins – Rebirth…"

While Ashish Chanchlani and other influencers and comedians celebrated his comeback, many asked him to be vigilant about the content that he would be working on in the future. Other comedians, embroiled in the controversy, Samay Raina and Balraj Ghai, recently made a return to India and are now facing fresh summons from cyber authorities.