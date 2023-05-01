‘Any woman who isn't…’: Andrew Tate leaves internet divided again, slammed for 'misogynistic' tweet

Photo: File

Andrew Tate was caught up in a social media war with climate activist Greta Thunberg after she called him out for his insulting post, which caused him to become embroiled in controversy. Tate, a former kickboxer who had previously had his social media accounts blocked for his abusive remarks, was once again active on Twitter in November following Musk's purchase of the social network.

Yet another post by Andrew Tate has garnered a lot of attention from social media users. A misogynistic message that was tweeted by the former professional kickboxer on Monday infuriated a number of Twitter users. Tate appeared to be making fun of women by suggesting that they should make him rich so that he may become a super hero. "Any woman who isnt helping me be a super hero is wasting both her and my potential," tweeted Tate.

Many people have written on social media about Tate's outright open advertising of toxic masculinity. Tate had just lately stated that males should steer clear of festival-going women. He tweeted, "Avoid women who go to festivals.Theyre either on some losers table whos feeding them cocaine or in a crowd of sweaty peasants because theyre a sweaty peasant.Endless instagram stories screaming and having "fun" to prove to the world theyre worthless.Hard pass festih**s."

Any woman who isnt helping me be a super hero is wasting both her and my potential. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) May 1, 2023

If she doesen’t see you as her superhero she ain’t the one bro. — Andreas | Short Form Content (@AMarketingBoost) May 1, 2023

Behind every great hero is a woman — W (@WatinT00) May 1, 2023

In Romania, the social media star is temporarily confined to her home. His alleged involvement in rape and human trafficking is being investigated. According to Romanian authorities, he joined forces with his brother Tristan to construct a criminal organisation with the purpose of enslaving and sexually abusing women.

Tate lately experienced skin irritation and breathing problems while under house arrest. According to his management, Andrew is not allergic to anything. Nothing like this has ever occurred. has only consumed coffee and water today. either a bug bite or some madness from a matrix attack in his bottled water,"