'Any mechanic or garage will be..': Bhavish Aggarwal's big claim about Ola Electric scooter stuns everyone

Imagine a world where your Ola Electric scooter can be serviced at any garage in your neighborhood—no long waits, no exclusive service centers, just quick, hassle-free maintenance. Sounds too good to be true? Not anymore.

In a recent announcement, Bhavish Aggarwal revealed that Ola Electric's scooters will soon be serviceable at any garage across India. This groundbreaking initiative is set to make Ola Electric products more accessible to the masses, addressing the frustrations of long wait times and limited service centers that have plagued customers until now. "This also means any garage will be able to buy Ola Electric spare parts and service our scooters!" Aggarwal tweeted, marking a significant shift in the EV industry.

But that's not all. Starting next week, Ola Electric’s entire range, including the popular Ola S1 X series, S1 Pro, and S1 Air, will be available on the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). This move is set to revolutionize the purchasing process, making it easier than ever for consumers across India to buy and maintain their electric scooters.

Aggarwal, a staunch supporter of ONDC, has likened the platform to the "UPI moment for e-commerce," envisioning it as a game-changer in the digital marketplace. His recent announcements, made during the Ola Sankalp 2024 event, reflect his commitment to making cutting-edge technology accessible to all, further solidifying his reputation as a leader in India's EV revolution.

As Ola Electric gears up to launch its products on ONDC and open up its service ecosystem, Bhavish Aggarwal's vision of a more connected, accessible, and consumer-friendly electric vehicle experience is fast becoming a reality.