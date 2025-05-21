The heartfelt video was posted on Instagram a while ago and quickly went viral, garnering millions of views within a few hours.

After announcing his retirement from T20Is and Test, India's finest batter Virat Kohli has finally found some time in his schedule and is making the most of it by spending time with family. Recently, Virat and Anushka visited Vrindavan and sought blessings from Premanand Maharaj. Now, another wholesome video of this power couple is going viral, where they are seen spending time together with wife Anushka's mother, Ashima Sharma.

The viral clip shows Viral unloading bags from the car, Anushka hands little Akaay over to her mother, with Vimika adorable standing nearby, watching them. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Anushka Sharma's maternal home in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh.

The heartfelt video was posted on Instagram a while ago and quickly went viral, garnering millions of views within a few hours. Social media users couldn't hold back their excitement and flooded the comment section with love and admiration.

''Heart is feeling happy after seeing this,'' a user wrote.

''May God protect them always,'' another user said.

''If he’s happy, we’re happy,'' the third user commented.

''omg how time flies,'' a user wrote.

Earlier, Anushka penned a special post for Virat after he announced his retirement. "They’ll talk about the records and the milestones — but I’ll remember the tears you never showed, the battles no one saw, and the unwavering love you gave this format of the game. I know how much all this took from you. After every Test series, you came back a little wiser, a little humbler — and watching you evolve through it all has been a privilege. Somehow, I always imagined you’d retire from international cricket in whites — But you’ve always followed your heart, and so I just want to say my love, you’ve earned every bit of this goodbye," the post read.

Virat and Anushka got married in December 2017 after dating each other for several years. In January 2021, they welcomed their daughter, Vamika, and Akaay in 2024.

