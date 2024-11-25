The baby boy seen in the viral video of Anushka Sharma cheering for Virat Kohli after his match-winning century against Australia in Perth is not their son Akaay.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed their son Akaay Kohli in February this year. After Virat's match-winning century against Australia in the first Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy at Perth, a video of Anushka cheering from the stands went viral on Instagram. In the video, a man behind was seen holding a baby boy and netizens assumed that the baby is Akaay.

Now, Virat's sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has issued a clarification that the baby seen in viral video is not Akaay. Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote, "Have been seeing Virat and Anushka’s friend’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not our Akaay. Thank you."

The power couple had announced the birth of Akaay through a joint post on their Instagram. Their post read, "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February. we welcomed our baby boy Akaay / अकाय & Vamika's little brother into this world! We seek your blessings and good wishes in this beautiful time in our lives. We request you to kindly respect our privacy at this time. Love & Gratitude, Virat and Anushka."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka will be seen next in the upcoming sports biopic Chakda Xpress, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The sports biopic will see her comeback to the films after more than five years since her last leading role was in Aanand L Rai's romantic drama Zero in December 2018.

