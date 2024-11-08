The pictures, which quickly went viral, showed the duo sharing warm smiles, with Virat holding Anushka close.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, were recently spotted together in Mumbai. Their appearance instantly grabbed the attention of fans and onlookers as they stepped out in coordinated stylish casuals. The duo looked effortlessly chic, drawing praise from fans who were quick to share videos and pictures on social media.

In a clip shared by Voompla, Anushka and Virat are seen smiling and posing for the paparazzi. Virat kept it simple yet trendy, wearing a classic t-shirt paired with denim, while Anushka looked equally stylish in a relaxed shirt and jeans. Despite opting for a no-makeup look, the actress received compliments for her natural beauty. Fans flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for the couple and even sending birthday wishes to Virat.

The couple, known for their strong bond, also enjoyed a casual outing at a popular restaurant in Mumbai, where they posed with the staff. The pictures, which quickly went viral, showed the duo sharing warm smiles, with Virat holding Anushka close. They even signed a cap as a token for the restaurant, adding to the fans' excitement.

Anushka and Virat's presence in Mumbai has sparked speculation among fans, especially since the couple has been spending considerable time in London. Their frequent stays abroad have led to rumours about a possible permanent move to the UK. Anushka had previously hinted at wanting to slow down her film commitments to focus on family life, while Virat has mentioned his love for the anonymity they experience in London.