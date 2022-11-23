'...rasode me kaun tha...': Anushka-Virat's untidy kitchen grabs eyeballs, netizens react

Virat and Anushka trolled for untidy kitchen | Photo: Instagram

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli fell victim to social media trolls for their throwback picture. A photo of the couple in their kitchen went viral on social media. While the power couple looked adorable as always, people chose to focus on the condition of their kitchen. The vial photos show Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma hugging her husband, renowned cricketer Virat Kohli from behind, as he attempts to clean a plat.

While they look amazing, netizens point at the terrible condition of their kitchen. Social media users point out the untidy kitchen. Everything seem to be out of place and dirty.

Commenting on the photo, one user said, "Virat and Anushka k rasode me kaun tha jo itna ganda karke gaya." Another stated, "Why your kitchen so dirty? Major OCD attack!" A third user stated, "My kitchen is tidy, neat, clean and spacious." Additionally, there was another set of people who made other observations. One stated that the couple was wasting water.

While some trolled them for the untidy kitchen, other chose to focus on how adorable they looked and expressed their appreciation and admiration for the couple.